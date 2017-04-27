Texas House advances ‘sanctuary cities' bill

The Texas Capitol building on October 29, 2014. (Photo: Mark Thompson / Getty Images)

AUSTIN - The Texas House voted early Thursday to approve a ban on “sanctuary cities,” after 16 hours of emotional debate.

Senate Bill 4, which was passed by the Texas Senate in February, would require all law enforcement honor Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) detainers. The House’s version of the bill was different from the version proposed by Sen. Charles Perry (R-Lubbock), in that it only allowed officers to ask someone about their immigration status if they are arrested.

One of the 145 amendments filed for the bill changed it to be like the Senate version, allowing officers to ask about a person’s immigration status if they’re detained. This includes when a person is stopped for jaywalking or for a traffic violation.

Critics say the amendment will lead to racial profiling. During the Wednesday debate, members made impassioned pleas for their colleagues to vote against the amendment, saying it will cause fear in immigrant communities.

"We aren't exaggerating when we say that the people who will be empowered by this amendment will be the criminals,” said Rep. Mary Gonzalez (D-Clint). “We're not exaggerating -- thanks everyone -- when we say the people who will feel the biggest effects of this are the most vulnerable, the women, the children, the survivors of sexual assault, rape, human traffickers, the people who will feel the disconnect from law enforcement, the people who are supposed to make them safe.”

Despite pleas, the amendment was approved by a 81-64 vote. Democrats tried to lessen the effects of the bill until 3 a.m. Thursday. Following the amendment's passage, Democrats lumped all their remaining amendments together and record them as failed.

The Associated Press reported the ban also adds a jail penalty for police chiefs and sheriffs who refuse to comply with the ban. A final vote is needed on the bill before it can fully advance. Following that vote, the bill will go to a conference committee where members of the Senate and House will work out the other differences between.

Travis County Sheriff Sally Hernandez issued the following statement Thursday morning:

"I’m very proud of our Democrat delegation. They truly listened to leaders in both law enforcement and communities of faith, as well as the people we are sworn to protect and serve. They presented factual, common sense truths rather than fear based, misleading rhetoric. They recognized the cost of forcing local law enforcement to do the job of the federal government and the liability it places upon us.

"These men and women inspire me and I have great respect for the valiant fight they continue to wage for the sake of public safety in our great state."

The Associated Press contributed to this report. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

© 2017 KVUE-TV