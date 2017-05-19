Texas Renaissance Festival will not host Middlelands in 2018

TODD MISSION, Texas -- The Texas Renaissance Festival (TRF) announced on Friday that it will not host the Middlelands Festival in 2018.

The TRF said in a statement, "after meeting with executive leadership and based on Texas Renaissance Festival's overall mission, we have made the decision to not move forward in hosting the event again."

The TRF said it's primary mission has always been to provide a fun and safe environment for visitors and the community.

"TRF is always looking for new ways to bring fun and magic to the Houston area, which is why we partnered with Insomniac, C3 Events and Live Nation, to create Middlelands music festival on our grounds," Terre Albert, the TRF general manager said.

The three day music festival in early May brought in over 60,000 people from around the world, but residents in the area reported several noise complaints; there were also drug-related arrests made during the festival.

Neighbors were scheduled to meet with organizers of the festival Thursday in Magnolia, but the organizers canceled at the last minute, KHOU reported.

Full statement from the producers of Middlelands:

"We were very surprised and disappointed by the decision announced by the Texas Renaissance Festival (TRF) to no longer host Middlelands (MDL) at the Texas Renaissance Festival Fair Grounds. From the beginning, MDL producers set out to create a safe and enjoyable experience for both attendees and residents in the surrounding neighborhoods, with hopes to stimulate the growing local economy. Contrary to news reports, the producers of MDL traveled to Houston for the Town Hall meeting but were subsequently told it was cancelled by TRF officials. We fully appreciate the beauty of Todd Mission and the nearby areas, and were prepared to implement residents’ feedback in order to transform MDL into a valued community event. An astounding 66,000 guests attended the inaugural MDL festival, with many sharing their positive experiences. To our fans, rest assured we plan to return."

