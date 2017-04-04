'Chuck Norris, Texas Ranger' named honorary Texan

Chuck Norris. (Photo: Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images)

AUSTIN - "Walker, Texas Ranger" is now a true Texan. Or at least an honorary Texan.

Years after former Gov. Rick Perry named Chuck Norris an honorary Texas Ranger, the Texas Senate went a step further and made him an honorary Texan.

Reporter Ashley Goudeau was at the Texas State Capitol Tuesday when the Texas Senate presented the honorary Texas Ranger with a gavel along with the new title for the Oklahoma native.

Now: Texas Senate honoring @chucknorris making him an Honorary Texan and presenting him with a gavel. #ChuckNorrisTexasRanger pic.twitter.com/6iJcumfLwi — Ashley Goudeau (@AshleyG_KVUE) April 4, 2017

As Chuck Lindell with the Austin American-Statesman put it, "Chuck Norris doesn't sleep, he waits ... for a long line of Texas senators":

Chuck Norris doesn't sleep, he waits ... for a long line of Texas senators. #txlege pic.twitter.com/uihjuQuFKC — Chuck Lindell (@chucklindell) April 4, 2017

