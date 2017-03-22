Feds: Former Texas congressman conspired to steal $800K

HOUSTON - Newly released court documents claim former Texas congressman Steve Stockman conspired to steal a lot more money than previously reported.
The documents accuse him of taking $800,000 meant for charitable donations.
Two of Stockman's former campaign staffers are also charged. One of them has agreed to testify against Stockman in exchange for a lighter sentence.
