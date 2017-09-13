'Fixer Upper' stars Chip and Joanna launch Target collection

Chip and Joanna Gaines are launching a new Target brand. (Photo: Target.com, Custom)

HGTV "Fixer Upper" stars Chip and Joanna Gaines announced a new Target collection called "Hearth & Hand with Magnolia" Wednesday.

According to Target's website, the lifestyle brand will launch in stores and online on Nov. 5 and will include everything from home decor products to gifts.

"The collection reflects a modern take on Magnolia’s signature aesthetic with modern, classic, industrial and vintage touches. And in true Target style, most of the items are under $30," Target said in a statement.

Joanna said the brand aims to create "spaces that families want to gather in." The couple's popular TV show and business are based in Waco, Texas.

“We’ve always dreamed of working with a retailer to create a collection that could reach more people at a more affordable price point," she said.

