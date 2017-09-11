Happiness level in Texas ranks low in new study

How happy are Texans? Not very, apparently.

According to a new study, Texas ranks as the 28th happiest state in the U.S.

The study released Monday by Wallet Hub rated each state based on three categories that previous studies had linked to satisfaction and overall well-being.

Those categories are emotional and physical well-being, community and environment and work environment.

Texas ranked pretty high in the emotional and physical well-being category, coming in at 14. But, the state was 33 in work environment and 46 in community and environment.

Minnesota seems to be the happiest place in the U.S. They are number one on the list. Meanwhile, West Virginia needs a bit of cheering up. It ranked last on the list of happiest states.

