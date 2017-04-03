Deputy fatally shot in Baytown

Harris County Pct. 3 Assistant Chief Deputy Constable Clinton Greenwood (Photo: KHOU 11)

BAYTOWN, Texas – The search continues for the killer of a 30-year veteran of law enforcement who was shot in Baytown early Monday.

Harris County Pct. 3 Assistant Chief Deputy Constable Clinton Greenwood was airlifted to the hospital but did not survive, Lt. Steve Dorris with Baytown PD confirmed at a morning press conference.

Lt. Dorris said at about 7 a.m. officers received a call for assistance at the county courthouse on W. Baker Road near Garth Road.

Officers arrived to find the deputy shot at least once. They came to his aid, and he was transported by ambulance to Life Flight waiting nearby. He was then taken to the Texas Medical Center where he was later pronounced dead.

Lt. Dorris said Baytown PD is working the investigation, but so far there are not enough details to discuss a possible suspect, suspect vehicle or motive for the shooting.

“It’s very early on in the investigation,” said Lt. Dorris. “What I can tell you is we have the full force of the Baytown Police Department working on the case along with members from the Harris County Sheriff’s Department, the Texas Rangers, the Pct. 3 Constable’s Department and the Gulf Coast Violent Offenders Task Force.”

“This morning the Harris County Pct. 3 Constable’s Office suffered a great loss,” added Constable Sherman Eagleton.

Views from Air 11 showed dozens of deputies and officers on the scene, some with weapons drawn. Some of the officers were closely watching a nearby drainage ditch.

Statement on the murder of Harris County Deputy Constable earlier this morning. pic.twitter.com/zSEUyV7XNi — Gov. Greg Abbott (@GovAbbott) April 3, 2017

As of 10 a.m. nearby Sterling High School remained on lockdown as a precaution, but authorities said the community is not in danger.

More information is expected to be revealed at a 12 p.m. press conference. We'll stream the press conference live on KHOU.com and KHOU 11.

Anyone who thinks they may have helpful information in the case should call Baytown PD at 281-422-8371.

