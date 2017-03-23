Texas A&M responds after Perry alleges 'stolen' student president election

Texas A&M University officials are firing back after Rick Perry’s calls for an explanation after the school’s first openly gay student body president won on a technicality. (Photo: KHOU)

COLLEGE STATION, Texas -- Texas A&M University officials are firing back as a result of Rick Perry’s calls for an explanation after the school’s first openly gay student body president won on a technicality.

The Secretary of Energy and A&M alum claimed the victory was “stolen” from the student who got the most votes but was disqualified.

Now that student, senior Robert McIntosh, has hired prominent College Station attorney Gaines West, who told KHOU’s sister station in College Station, KAGS, he is considering legal action.

Perry says he’s upset because the punishment doesn’t fit the crime and suggests the decision was overturned to make the campus seem more progressive.

However, school officials say students and advisors oversee student government races, not the higher ups, and contend everything was done by the book.

The story has been grabbing headlines across campus and across the country, but for most Texas A&M students KHOU spoke with on Thursday, the top story wasn’t their top priority.

“It doesn’t really bother me,” said Logan Lyda, a junior. “(Perry) has his right to have an opinion on it.”

Bobby Brooks, a junior, initially lost the race for student body president in February, coming in second place behind McIntosh by several hundred votes. However, the school’s Election Commission disqualified McIntosh after getting several anonymous complaints of voter intimidation, and because McIntosh failed to provide receipts for glow sticks used in a campaign video.

The student-run Judicial Court eventually overturned the voter intimidation charge, but not the glow stick charge, so Brooks won.

In a letter to the Houston Chronicle on Wednesday, Perry wrote that the process “at best- made a mockery of due process and transparency” and “at worst, the SGA allowed an election to be stolen outright.”

Perry goes on to say, “the outcome would have been different if the victim was different.”

On Thursday afternoon, Texas A&M officials declined an on-camera interview but sent a statement saying, in part, "We were surprised that he weighed in on the university student body election and respectfully disagree with his assessment.”

McIntosh was surprised, too, telling the campus newspaper, The Battalion, “I did not at all expect his editorial and I’m humbled to have his support.”

“It’s cool that it’s important to him, too, that our campus president is something that he’s taking his time for,” said Lauren Zipps, a sophomore.

Other students were surprised.

“It’s kind of shocking,” said student Jamar Paris.

“I was surprised that he did,” Lyda said.

Several media reports have noted McIntosh’s mother is a prominent fundraiser for the Republican Party.

McIntosh, Brooks, and members of student government have not responded to requests for comment.

School officials say Brooks will become the next Student Body President starting April 21.

Below is the full statement from Amy Smith, A&M spokeswoman, regarding Perry's piece:

"We appreciate Secretary Perry’s long-term commitment to his alma mater and to the state in general. He was a great leader on campus and has a distinguished career that makes Texans and others proud. At the same time, we were surprised that he weighed in on the university student body election and respectfully disagree with his assessment. These elections are run by the students with advisors from student affairs; Issues that arise are adjudicated in accordance with the Student Government constitution and by-laws.

"The disqualification of the leading vote-getter resulted in the certification of Bobby Brooks as the next Student Body President effective April 21, 2017. To suggest that the same decision of disqualification would not have been made if the roles were reversed is to deny the Texas A&M of today where accountability applies to all.

We commend each of the students who ran for office. They are all Aggies and we’re proud.”

