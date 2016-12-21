Planned Parenthood will fight Texas over Medicaid funding

Planned Parenthood facility in Houston (Photo: KHOU 11)

The state of Texas just renewed its fight to cut off Planned Parenthood. The women’s healthcare provider received notice that Medicaid funding would soon stop.

But the struggle is far from over.

“Sadly, this is a purely political move,” said Planned Parenthood Gulf Coast spokesperson Rochelle Tafolla. “The state sent us a letter and said that they were going to terminate our Medicaid contract.”

The Texas Health and Human Services Commission once again cites secretly recorded video shot by anti-abortion groups supposedly showing Houston Planned Parenthood employees profiting from fetal tissue sales.

“(Planned Parenthood) is not qualified to provide medical services in a professionally competent, safe, legal, and ethical manner under the relevant provisions of state and federal law pertaining to Medicaid providers,” said the state’s letter.

“We’ve been through several versions of investigations at the state, federal, even county level.. Planned Parenthood was cleared of any wrongdoing,” said Tafolla.

But anti-abortion group Houston Coalition for Life praises the state’s latest move.

“Everyone behind the de-funding of Planned Parenthood,” said Theresa Camara with HCL.

The group doesn’t believe that more than 90% of the services provided by Planned Parenthood are non-abortion related.

“Just like slavery was ended, this will be an oppression that is ended in our society,” said Camara.

Planned Parenthood plans to turn to the courts, which have previously ruled in its favor.

“Healthcare should not be political,” said Tafolla. “It’s what people need access to.”

Pap tests, cancer screenings, and birth control are some of the other services Planned Parenthood says are at risk for thousands of women.

It has 15 days to seek an administrative hearing. However, it plans to go straight to federal court.

