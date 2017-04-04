Texas man who ran bikers off road sentenced to 15 years in prison

Bill Crum, Hood County Jail

A Somervell County man caught on video running a motorcycle off the road in 2015 has been sentenced to 15 years in prison, the Stephenville Empire-Tribune reports.

William Sam Crum was convicted of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, this after a grand jury indicted Crum on two felony counts of intentionally hitting a motorcycle, leaving two people injured.

Video of the Oct. 17, 2015 crash quickly went viral on YouTube.

The Associated Press reported another motorcyclist wearing a camera taped the crash that sent rider Eric Sanders and Debra Simpson tumbling. The video shows Crum pulling over and the second cyclist yells: “What were you doing? You hit them.”

Crum responded: “I don’t care.”

Crum, who is 69, will be eligible for parole after serving half of his sentence, reported the Stephenville Empire-Tribune.

© 2017 KHOU-TV