COLLEGE STATION, Texas - The well known fighting Texas Aggie Band has lost a cadet, someone who made a big impact in his short time at A&M.

"Alex was a top performing cadet, he was just elected for one of the top positions in the Corps, he was going to wear three diamonds and be in charge of the Aggie band. He was one of top 5 Air Force ROTC in the nation, and was selected for a national top level award," fellow cadet Trey Griffing said.

20 year old Jones was headed east bound on highway 21 when according to the Brazos County Sheriff's office, he crossed the center line and hit a semi truck around 6 pm Sunday night. Even though Jones is gone, his legacy will live on.

"It's always hard when we lose one of our own, something like this has never happened in at least the last four years that i have been here, but moving forward, there is a time to morn and grieve but the big part of it is remembering his legacy and letting his memory inspire us to be the best that we can be just like he inspired to be," Griffing said.

Funeral arrangements are being made at the moment.

(© 2017 KAGS)