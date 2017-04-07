The big draw at Blackwater Draw

BRYAN, Texas - National beer day is an unofficial holiday recognized by thousands of beer enthusiasts including one local brewery.

Whether you like your beer at home, at the bar or from the tap Blackwater Draw Brewing Co. has you covered.

Blackwater currently has two locations in the Brazos Valley but their brewery has been open since December 2015.

Each beer served at their Bryan location is brewed in house and served in the can or from the tap.

"Here we brew four beers, our Mulligan, our Border Town Mexican style lager, our Contract Killer and our Timber Snake which is an IPA," said Co-founder and Brewmaster Chris Weingart.

After polling several customers they definitely agree that the Mulligan German Kolsch style is their favorite.

