The Brazos Co. Detention Center was built with suicide awareness in mind

(Photo: KCEN Editor, KAGS)

BRYAN, Texas - The alleged suicide of Aaron Hernandez has raised questions on how this could have happened in a jail cell.

The local detention center holds 1200 inmates, currently there are more than 600 serving time right now.

Which is a lot of people to watch, especially for suicide watch.

A compliance officer told us they built this jail back in 2008 with suicide awareness in mind.

A chaplain visits the jail at least 3 nights a week to offer help to the inmates.

"Our job is to keep inmates safe and we take that seriously, its something that officers are looking for constantly and we do the best that we can do and give them the help when they need it if they need it, Jerry Barrett said.

In the last 10 years there has only been one suicide at the detention center, which was an overdose on pills.

© 2017 KAGS-TV