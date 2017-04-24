The cannon on target to be state gun of Texas

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Construction begins on a new Ronald Mc Donald Family Room
-
Free transgender clinic opens tomorrow
-
Push for change: Allowing strollers in Boston Marathon
-
Lane Closures coming to FM 2818 on Wednesday
-
Christie Whitbeck finalist for BISD Superintendent
-
Grimes County K9 officers get vest upgrade
-
woman allegedly stabs father, bites mom
-
16-year-old charged with shooting parents
-
Ways To Save For Thursday, March 9, 2017
More Stories
-
Blinn College awarded $195,000 grant for RELLIS CampusApr 24, 2017, 5:47 p.m.
-
'This cancer stuff sucks ... you don't have to fight…Apr 14, 2017, 6:48 p.m.
-
Tennessee teacher planned to take 15-year-old girl to MexicoApr 24, 2017, 2:53 p.m.