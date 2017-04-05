The TEA Ordered Full Replacement of Hearne ISD School Board

(Photo: KCEN Editor, KAGS)

HEARNE, Texas - A big shakeup in Hearne as the TEA is suggesting the superintendent and entire school board be removed.

Dr. Adrain Johnson has only been the Hearne superintendent for less than a year. He came after a report was made last May by the TEA saying regulations were broken.

However, Johnson says growth and change takes time.

"This first year, any one who gives an objective view, to the results our students are producing and what our staff show at the end of the testing year this school year, you are going to see growth," Dr. Johnson said.

As part as their follow up on last year's report, the TEA sent a letter to Hearne ISD explainng why they need to remove the entire school board, including Johnson.

"Sometimes through democracies we go through change, but in the end i think its better than the will of the people serve our community," Dr. Johnson said.

The school board has until April 13th to appeal what the TEA suggested.

