Third terror victim is former Waco resident in London for wedding anniversary

Kurt Cochran. Photo: Facebook

The third victim in Wednesday’s terror attack near the U.K. Parliament is a former Waco resident, WFAA has learned.

Kurt Cochran was the lone American killed when a man used his car to mow down pedestrians on the Westminster Bridge. That same man, identified Thursday as Khalid Masood, also fatally stabbed a police officer during the attack.

Shantell Payne, a family member of Cochran’s, shared the news of his passing in a public Facebook post Thursday.

“With a heavy heart I must pass the sad news of our beautiful brother, father, husband, son and friend Kurt Cochran, he could not overcome the injuries he received in the London terror attacks,” she wrote. “This pain is so heart wrenching and raw it has rocked our family and all that knew him to its core.”

She also shared that Cochran's wife, Melissa, was injured in the attack but was expected to recover.

Kurt Cochran lived in Waco years ago, WFAA learned, but had since moved to Utah. ABC News reported Thursday that he and his wife were in London celebrating their 25th wedding anniversary. The couple had planned to return to the United States Thursday.

Public posts on Kurt Cochran's Facebook page indicate the two had been sight-seeing across Europe since early March.

Two others died in Wednesday’s attack, for which the Islamic State has claimed responsibility: A woman in her 40s identified as Aysha Frade, and a police officer identified as Keith Palmer.

