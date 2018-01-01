Tips for keeping your pipes from freezing during cold temperatures

BRYAN, Texas--- As temperatures drop in the Brazos Valley, we wanted to give you some tips on how to keep your tips from bursting. Our information comes from Wes Walraven, a local plumber with Tom Lyne Plumbing and Irrigation, as well as the American Red Cross.

First, don’t shut off your pipes completely. There’re rumors that completely cutting off your water can keep your pipes from leaking. But, unless you completely drain your pipes (which takes special equipment, time, and money) you won’t get rid of the risk for water freezing in your pipes.

“If you were to shut it off you'd have to drain it completely and you would have to use nitrogen or some professional tool to get all the water out,” said Walraven.

Instead, the Red Cross says to leave your kitchen cabinets open to let warm air near year pipes. Also, if you're going away for a long period, let your faucet drip to keep your pipes from rupturing.

