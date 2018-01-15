Tips from TxDot for driving in wintery conditions

Traffic moves along Interstate 684 in Katonah, N.Y during a steady snowfall Jan. 4, 2018. (Photo: Frank Becerra Jr., USA TODAY NETWORK)

As temperatures start to drop, make sure to drive safe in icy, slushy, or snowy conditions. For many of us who aren’t used to it, driving in these conditions can be difficult.

First, if you don’t feel like it’s safe to drive, DO NOT DRIVE. Your safety should always come first.

But if you need to drive, here’re a few tips from TxDOT’s website my35.org:

1. Wear your seatbelt. That’s a given. Always wear your seatbelt.

2. Maintain your car. Check the tire pressure, oil, and fluids. Remember, all three can be affected by the cold.

3. Keep a safe distance from other cars. Make sure you’re not too close and run the risk of slipping.

4. Don’t use cruise control. Also, don’t pump or slam your breaks. Cruise control gives you less control over the car. And, pumping or slamming your breaks can be exacerbated in icy conditions.

5. Steer into the skid. If your car skids, steer the front wheel in the direction you want to be going. For example, if your car’s back wheels are skidding left, steer left.

For more tips, go here. Drive safe!

© 2018 KAGS-TV