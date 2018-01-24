Todd Mission Chief of Police Johnny Martinez passed away

(Photo: Thinkstock, This content is subject to copyright.)

Chief of Police for the City of Todd Mission, Johnny Martinez, passed away on Wednesday, January 24th.

Around 3 p.m. the Grimes County Sheriff’s Office received a call for medical assistance at the Todd Mission Police Department.

When law enforcement and first responders arrived on scene they found Chief Martinez deceased in his office.

After a thorough examination, investigators do not suspect any foul play or suspicious circumstances.

Chief Martinez was pronounced dead at the scene and an autopsy was ordered.

Chief Martinez worked for many years as a Texas Peace Officer and he began his career at the Grimes County Sheriff’s Office as a patrolman.

Later in his career he worked for a period of time at College Station Police Department.

Grimes County Sherriff, Don Sowell, posted a touching special message on their Facebook page this evening announcing the loss.

