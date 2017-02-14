Tornado tears through Fort Bend communities

Bridlewood - KHOU 11 viewers sent in photos of storm damage after severe weather moved through Houston and surrounding areas on Valentine's Day 2017.

FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas – The National Weather Service confirmed that a tornado made its way through the communities located along the Southwest Freeway in Fort Bend County early Tuesday.

The funnel cloud touched down at State Highway 36 near the Needville/Fairchilds area.

Homes in the area saw damage to their roofs and fences with debris scattered everywhere.

There was also damage reported in the Village of Fleak not far from Fairchilds. There small metal buildings saw damage along with some roofs to homes.

WOW! just came across more damage in #Pleak near Richmond. About to go LIVE on #khou11 pic.twitter.com/PSe3rkOUpx — Melissa Correa (@MCorreaKHOU) February 14, 2017

Flying debris also damaged vehicles nearby.

According to the Fort bend County Sheriff’s Office, there were no reports of injuries.

The tornado headed east along the Southwest Freeway at about 50 mph making its way through Greatwood and then First Colony.

Fort Bend ISD issued a shelter-in-place as the severe weather moved through the area.

Some of worst reports of damage came from Bridlewood area in Richmond.

Storm damage in Bridlewood Estates subdivision in Fort Bend County. Thankfully, it doesn't appear that anyone was hurt. pic.twitter.com/2XhQyaNvjr — Tim Wetzel (@KHOUTim) February 14, 2017

2-story RV garage in Bridlewood. We have closed the neighborhood to non-residents. #HouWx pic.twitter.com/MBMbLuyjFN — FBCSO Texas (@FBCSO) February 14, 2017

One family said the tornado blew out their front porch and camper. Portions of the camper landed on a sports car nearby.

Woman huddled in her bathroom in Fort Bend County during storm, said her ears popped and her roof lifted up as winds rumbled outside. pic.twitter.com/jUxdRREJqI — Tim Wetzel (@KHOUTim) February 14, 2017

