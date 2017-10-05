TRAFFIC ADVISORY: section of Holleman Dr. closed

COLLEGE STATION, Texas-- A section of Holleman Drive is closed for the next 24 hours due to an accident Thursday night.

College Station Police said a driver had a medical emergency and ran into the railroad crossing arms.

They've closed Holleman, from Wellborn to just west of Marion Pugh, near the Gateway of College Station Apartments, until Union Pacific can repair the damaged crossing arms.

Officials said there were no serious injuries in the one-vehicle accident.

Holleman (from Wellborn to Marion Pugh) will be closed for at least 24 hours. There are barricades up. Please avoid the area, if possible. — College Station (@CityofCS) October 6, 2017

© 2017 KAGS-TV