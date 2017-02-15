Train crushes 18 wheeler in Calvert

CALVERT, Texas - Around 3:40 p.m. on Wednesday, a train passing through Calvert struck an 18 wheeler that was stuck on the tracks.

47 year old Alejandro Arellano said he was driving over the tracks and got stuck in a dip. He then got out of the vehicle and tried calling the Railroad company to have them stop the train but had no luck. He was away from the 18 wheeler a few minutes before the train ran into it.

Arellano said he believed the train was going more than 70 miles per hour, however police can not confirm that. Chief of police in Calvert did mention there are cameras inside the train that can track the speed and sounds being made and that will be used in this investigation.

More details to come.

