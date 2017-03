(Photo: KCEN Editor, KAGS)

HEARNE, Texas - In Hearne on Thursday there was a hearing over the allegations against city councilman Rodrick Jackson.

He is being accused of inappropriate contact with a minor. Last week the prosecutor that was working this case quit, now he trial date has been pushed back to May 4th at 1 p.m. in Hearne.

