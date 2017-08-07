Truck crashes into College Station Medical Center

COLLEGE STATION, Texas -- Early Monday morning a truck crashed into the College Station Medical Center.

The vehicle did not hit any individuals and only the building sustained damage.

The ER remains open and patient care is continuing without interruption.

Until the main entrance is repaired, The Medical Center request patients enter through the ambulance bay.

Original: On August 7 at around 8:20 a.m. College Station Police dispatchers received a call from On-Star reporting that the driver of a Chevy truck needed medical assistance.

Dispatchers were told that the male was a College Station resident and they were attempting to gather more information, but they were having trouble collecting accurate details.

Around 8:30 a.m. while officers were attempting to locate the person The College Station Medical Center Emergency Room called and reported that the person just drove his truck through the front doors of the ER.

No one inside the hospital was injured during the accident.

Members of the medical staff at the College Station Medical Center are currently treating the driver of the truck.

His injuries, if any are unknown at this time. This incident is under investigation and charges could be pending.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact the College Station Police Department at 979-764-3600.

