Trustees Name Christie Whitbeck Lone Finalist for Bryan ISD Superintendent

The Bryan ISD Board of Trustees has unanimously voted to name Dr. Christie Whitbeck as the lone finalist for superintendent of Bryan ISD.

She was selected from a pool of 54 applicants and selected by Trustees based on the strength and breadth of her experience and her strong interpersonal skills.

“The board evaluated an extremely strong pool of applicants, and that’s a very good challenge to have,” said Bryan ISD Board of Trustees President Trey Moore. “In Dr. Whitbeck we found a proven leader who has worked in districts of varied demographics, turned around struggling schools and thrived in schools with higher-achieving students. Throughout the reference checks and surveys the Board has studied, Dr. Whitbeck was consistently identified as a leader who listens and places a high value on employee morale and employee retention.”

Whitbeck, the current Deputy Superintendent for Fort Bent ISD (FBISD), has more than 32 years of experience in roles ranging from the classroom to central office administrator. She has overseen major District initiatives and assisted in passing a $500 million bond to benefit schools. Whitbeck has chaired the Academic Advisory Council and led the development of multiple FBISD initiatives such as the FBISD Global Exchange, truancy prevention and leadership development. She was responsible for planning and designing a Career Technology Center and a New School Task Force for the district of 75 campuses, 74,000 students and 10,000 employees.

She describes her leadership style as one that generates decisions based on problem-solving, teamwork, feedback from constituents and open/honest communication. She believes the role of a superintendent is to set the tone for interactive communication, collaboration and mutual respect.

Whitbeck earned her bachelor’s degree in elementary education from Missouri State University in 1982. She obtained a master’s degree in administration supervision and a mid-management certification from the University of Houston in 1987. She earned her Ph.D. at Texas A&M University in 2011 in Public School Administration (suma cum laude).

© 2017 KAGS-TV