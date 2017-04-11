Two children ejected from Tahoe in Bryan crash

BRYAN, Texas - Two children are in stable condition after being ejected from a full-sized SUV Tuesday evening.

Just after 5 p.m. Bryan Police responded to the call of a car accident at the intersection of Highway 6 and Martin Luther King Jr. St. involving a Monte Carlo and a Chevy Tahoe.

Bryan Police are still unsure which vehicle had the right of way but say five children in the Tahoe were not wearing seat belts.

Both An 8-year-old and a 9-year-old were ejected from the Tahoe and both were transported to the St. Joseph Emergency Center.

"We received a call at 5:11 p.m. about an accident involving two vehicles. There was a Tahoe that had a total of 9 occupants including the driver, one of those occupants was a child that got ejected, said Bryan Police Officer Ruth Torres.

The three other children in the Tahoe were also transported to St. Joseph but only had minor injuries.

Police say the 17-year-old driving the Monte Carlo did not have a license and was cited for that.

The Driver of the Tahoe received five citations for the children not being restrained in the vehicle.

