Two cities having to boil their own water

CAMERON, Texas - Two cities affected by similar problems put a lot of people out of water.

In Cameron, two water lines busted and in Hearne, a city that lives off wells had a major problem with two of their four wells.

Both cities asked their residents to boil their drinking water or buy store bought water for safety measures.

One local restaurant in Cameron has already boiled more than 100 gallons of water since Thursday and will continue to do so.

"We actually only need two wells to get water to all of our residents, it was just unfortunate because yesterday we had two wells go down," said John Naron, city manager.

The city of Cameron sent samples of their water to a lab in West to get tested for bacteria. They should hear back by Saturday at noon.

Hearne is currently working on fixing their wells.

