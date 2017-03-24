KAGS
Two dogs are alive thanks to College Station Fire Department

Aaron Alcozer, KAGS 5:42 PM. CDT March 24, 2017

COLLEGE STATION, TEXAS -- - The College Station Fire Department revived two dogs after rescuing them from a apartment fire.

On March 23 Firefighters were dispatched to the apartment at 401 University Oaks at 7:52 p.m. After quickly extinguishing a fire on the kitchen stove, they searched the residence and found the unconscious dogs and a kitten.

EMS personnel were able to revive both dogs, who were taken to the Texas A&M Vet School for additional treatment. Both are expected to recover, but the kitten did not survive.

