Two dogs are alive thanks to College Station Fire Department

Firefighter Paramedics Tara Hodges and Kyle Cowden tend to one of the injured dogs as Driver Brad Ballard watches.

COLLEGE STATION, TEXAS -- - The College Station Fire Department revived two dogs after rescuing them from a apartment fire.

On March 23 Firefighters were dispatched to the apartment at 401 University Oaks at 7:52 p.m. After quickly extinguishing a fire on the kitchen stove, they searched the residence and found the unconscious dogs and a kitten.

EMS personnel were able to revive both dogs, who were taken to the Texas A&M Vet School for additional treatment. Both are expected to recover, but the kitten did not survive.

