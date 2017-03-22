2 men killed while playing with gun at SE Houston apartment

17-year-old Jordan Coleman shot, killed while playing w/ loaded gun. 1 other guy shot, killed too (Photo: Family photo)

HOUSTON -- Witnesses tell Houston Police that two people were shot and killed as they played with a loaded gun at an apartment on the southeast side.

It happened before 1 a.m. Wednesday at a complex on Corder near Scott.

Police say the men were not arguing, nor were they playing Russian roulette, but they were playing around with a handgun when it went off. One was shot in the chest, the other in the neck.

They were rushed to the hospital where they later died.

Family members identified one of the victims as 17-year-old Jordan Coleman. His mom says he attended a nearby high school and worked at McDonald's part time.

There were three witnesses to the shooting, police say, including the teen's girlfriend. Police do not believe alcohol or drugs played a factor in the incident.

