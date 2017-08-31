Two men traveled from Michigan to College Station to donate

COLLEGE STATION, Texas - Two men drove a truck 23 hours from Michigan to College Station filled with donations for Harvey victims.

Water bottles, diapers, clothes, food and so much more were in this truck that equaled 14-thousand pounds of supplies.

"I like helping people out and my company is amazing and I hope other companies will do something like this too," Robb Schultz, one of the drivers said.

The contributions were dropped off at the Brazos County Expo Center that will go directly to those who need it most.

"I just hope there is a good recovery and everyone can get back to their normal lives," Dave Schmerer, a driver, said.

Both men said they heard our cry for help and knew right away they wanted to help contribute.

