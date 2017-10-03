Two people dead after shooting in Castle Heights

BRYAN, Texas-- Police are looking for a suspect accused of a fatal shooting Tuesday night in the Castle Heights area.

Officers responded to a call around 6 p.m at a home on 1504 Frankfort St. in Bryan where they found two people dead.

A third person was taken to the hospital after suffering gunshot wounds.

Authorities said they are still looking for the suspect and have no details yet on the motive.

However, Officer Kelly McKethan said they didn't think this was a random shooting.

Police are not releasing any other details at this time and are still investigating.

