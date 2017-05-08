Two people in custody for capital murder

HUNTSVILLE, Texas -- Two suspects have been arrested and are currently being held at the Walker County Jail on the charge of capital murder with no bond.

On Friday, may 5 at around 11 p.m., Walker County Sheriff's Office Deputies were dispatched to a burglary in progress in the 2300 block of FM 247.

When Deputies arrived they found a white female inside the residence and discovered that the victim was the home owner. The victim was identified as Jackie Fails, 67, from Huntsville, Texas.

Detectives in the Criminal Investigation Division and the Walker County Criminal District's Attorney Office have charged Thomas Owens, 47, and Michal Robinson, 42, with capital murder.

This investigation is still on going.

