Two suspects in custody after stealing hearse with body inside

BRYAN, Texas -- Two suspects are in jail after they stole a modified hearse carrying a body in Bryan Friday.

Bryan Police Department identified the two suspects as 27-year old Adam Crow, and 28-year-old Tanya Albrecht. Both are charged with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. Albrecht is also charged with abuse of a corpse.

It began at 5:30 a.m. at a convenient store on HWY 21. The worker inside told us the driver was in the store briefly before the hearse was stolen.

The body inside the hearse was discovered dumped on Dick Elliott Road near Tabor Road at 7 a.m.

A local funeral home stepped up to take the body in, but it's still not clear where it was headed in the first place.

The stolen vehicle was later recovered around noon at Macey Road and FM 974 with Crow and Albrecht inside.

Early reports indicated that the original destination of the body was to Daniel and Son funeral home. When we reached out to them, the owner said the driver who left vehicle unattended was not working for Daniel and Sons at that time.

The investigation is still ongoing, and we will keep you updated new information becomes available.





