Two vehicle fatality wreck in Brazos County

BRYAN, Texas -- Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) Troopers are investigating a fatal head-on crash that occurred early this morning on the service road of US-190, north of FM-2818.

On May 2, at around 1:30 a.m. a 2013 Dodge pickup was traveling south on the service road of US-190.

The Dodge crossed the center stripe and drove into the path of a 2006 Chevrolet passenger vehicle, causing the head-on collision that killed the driver of the Chevrolet and seriously injuring the driver of the Dodge.

Steve D Williford Jr., 21, of Bryan, has been identified as the driver of the Chevrolet and Ruben C Martinez, 58, of Bryan, was identified as the driver of the Dodge.

Williford was pronounced deceased at the scene, and Martinez was transported by ambulance to CHI St Joseph Health Regional Hospital in Bryan for injuries suffered in the crash.

DPS Troppers are still investigating the collision, and new information will be updated when released.

© 2017 KAGS-TV