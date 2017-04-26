TxDOT researches solutions to busy intersection

COLLEGE STATION, Texas - For almost two decades transportation officials have been studying the intersection of Wellborn and George Bush Drive.

With pedestrians, a train and hundreds of motor vehicle whipping past this busy intersection, both the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) and the Texas Transportation Institute (TTI) have found a solution to alleviate the constant congestion.

"The Bush Wellborn crossing project, we're designing the roadway to handle pedestrians and bicyclists without the interference of the cars and the trains," said TTI Regent Fellow Tim Lomax.

Lomax says in their plans they hope to reroute the vehicles so the train won't interfere with the flow of traffic, but also make a safer intersection for all those who access it including pedestrians and cyclist s.

As of now the project is still in the early phases and both TxDOT and the TTI are focusing on surveying the community for their input.

TxDOT is asking residents to fill out a survey for input on the project, which can be accessed through their website.

