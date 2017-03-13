UPDATE: New footage released in connection to attempted kidnapping at Post Oak Mall

COLLEGE STATION, Texas -- New footage has been released in connection to the attempted kidnapping at the Post Oak Mall.

Original :

Police are searching for the suspect in an attempted kidnapping at the Post Oak Mall.

Sunday afternoon around 4pm police responded to the Bealls, where a woman said a man tried to kidnap her 6 year old daughter. The woman was in a dressing room with her two younger daughters, and the six year old was in another dressing room when a man pulled back the curtain, grabbed her hand and tried to pull her with him. The girl yelled stop, and the man left.

The same man was seen in the area earlier that afternoon in the JC Penney store, where employees say he was watching young girls.

The suspect may be driving a late 90's tan Ford Taurus. If you have any information on his identity or whereabouts, you're asked to call the College Station Police Department t 979-764-3600.

© 2017 KAGS-TV