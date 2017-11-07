UPDATED: Local Election Results



Candidate Vote Count Vote Percent Winner Bryan Charter Amendment Proposition A

YES 2,165 79.39% NO 562 20.61% Bryan Charter Amendment Proposition B

YES 1,315 47.17% NO 1,473 52.83% Bryan Charter Amendment Proposition C

YES 2,036 74.85% NO 684 25.15% Bryan Charter Amendment Proposition D

YES 1,846 69.22% NO 821 30.78% Bryan Charter Amendment Proposition E

YES 2,220 81.44% NO 506 18.56% Bryan Charter Amendment Proposition F

YES 2,145 78.57% NO 585 21.43% Bryan Charter Amendment Proposition G

YES 1,938 71.17% NO 785 28.83% Bryan Charter Amendment Proposition H

YES 2,212 82.23% NO 478 17.77% Bryan Charter Amendment Proposition I

YES 1,957 72.83% NO 730 27.17% Bryan Charter Amendment Proposition J

YES 1,672 62.30% NO 1,012 37.70% Bryan Charter Amendment Proposition K

YES 2,272 84.30% NO 423 15.70% Bryan Charter Amendment Proposition L

YES 2,316 85.12% NO 405 14.88% Bryan Charter Amendment Proposition M

YES 2,367 87.09% NO 351 12.91% Bryan City Council Single Member District 3

Greg Owens (unopposed) 518 100% % Bryan City Council Single Member District 4

Mitch Morehead 642 45.69% Mike Southerland 763 54.31% Bryan ISD Single Member District Place 2

Diektrich L. Morgan Sr. 110 36.67% Julie Harlin 190 63.33% Bryan ISD At Large Place 6

David Stasny (Unopposed) 2,726 100% % College Station City Council Member Place 1

Elianor Vessali 1,976 41.24% Bob Brick 2,816 58.76% College Station City Council Member Place 3

Linda Harvell 3,295 68.36% Dallas Shipp 1,525 31.64% College Station City Council Member Place 5

John Nichols (Unopposed) 3,780 100% % CSISD Board Trustee At Large Place 6

Jackie Huff 2,503 49.37% Michael Schaefer 2,567 50.63% CSISD Board Trustee At Large Place 7

Geralyn Nolan 2,793 54.98% Shana Elliott 2,287 45.02% Navasota ISD Proposition A

YES % NO % Navasota ISD Proposition B

YES % NO % TX State Propositions 1

YES 7,644 88.89% NO 955 11.11% TX State Propositions 2

YES 5,865 70.59% NO 2,444 29.41% TX State Propositions 3

YES 7,260 85.70% NO 1,211 14.30% TX State Propositions 4

YES 5,826 70.52% NO 2,436 29.48% TX State Propositions 5

YES 5,242 65.26% NO 2,790 34.74% TX State Propositions 6

YES 7,424 86.87% NO 1,122 13.13% TX State Propositions 7

YES 4,954 60.41% NO 3,247 39.59%



Above are all results currently for the 2017 election, however, we are still awaiting additional results.

Stay with us for more local election results for your area.

