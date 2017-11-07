KAGS
UPDATED: Local Election Results

Laura Clanton, KAGS 10:20 PM. CST November 07, 2017


Candidate		 Vote Count Vote Percent   Winner
Bryan Charter Amendment Proposition A
  YES 2,165 79.39%  
  NO 562 20.61%  
Bryan Charter Amendment Proposition B 
  YES 1,315 47.17%  
  NO 1,473 52.83%  
Bryan Charter Amendment Proposition C 
  YES 2,036 74.85%  
  NO 684 25.15%  
Bryan Charter Amendment Proposition D
  YES 1,846 69.22%  
  NO 821 30.78%  
Bryan Charter Amendment Proposition E
  YES 2,220 81.44%  
  NO 506 18.56%  
Bryan Charter Amendment Proposition F
  YES 2,145 78.57%  
  NO 585 21.43%  
Bryan Charter Amendment Proposition G
  YES 1,938 71.17%  
  NO 785 28.83%  
Bryan Charter Amendment Proposition H
  YES 2,212 82.23%  
  NO 478 17.77%  
Bryan Charter Amendment Proposition I
  YES 1,957 72.83%  
  NO 730 27.17%  
Bryan Charter Amendment Proposition J
  YES 1,672 62.30%  
  NO 1,012 37.70%  
Bryan Charter Amendment Proposition K
  YES 2,272 84.30%  
  NO 423 15.70%  
Bryan Charter Amendment Proposition L
  YES 2,316 85.12%  
  NO 405 14.88%  
Bryan Charter Amendment Proposition M
  YES 2,367 87.09%  
  NO 351 12.91%  
Bryan City Council Single Member District 3 
  Greg Owens (unopposed) 518 100%  
      %  
Bryan City Council Single Member District 4  
  Mitch Morehead 642 45.69%  
  Mike Southerland 763 54.31%  
Bryan ISD Single Member District Place 2
  Diektrich L. Morgan Sr.  110 36.67%  
  Julie Harlin 190 63.33%  
Bryan ISD At Large Place 6
  David Stasny (Unopposed) 2,726 100%  
      %  
College Station City Council Member Place 1 
  Elianor Vessali 1,976 41.24%  
  Bob Brick 2,816 58.76%  
College Station City Council Member Place 3 
  Linda Harvell 3,295 68.36%  
  Dallas Shipp 1,525 31.64%  
College Station City Council Member Place 5
  John Nichols (Unopposed) 3,780 100%  
      %  
CSISD Board Trustee At Large Place 6
  Jackie Huff 2,503 49.37%  
  Michael Schaefer 2,567 50.63%  
CSISD Board Trustee At Large Place 7
  Geralyn Nolan 2,793 54.98%  
  Shana Elliott 2,287 45.02%  
Navasota ISD Proposition A 
  YES   %  
  NO   %  
Navasota ISD Proposition B 
  YES   %  
  NO   %  
TX State Propositions 1 
  YES 7,644 88.89%  
  NO 955 11.11%  
TX State Propositions 2 
  YES 5,865 70.59%  
  NO 2,444 29.41%  
TX State Propositions 3 
  YES 7,260 85.70%  
  NO 1,211 14.30%  
TX State Propositions 4 
  YES 5,826 70.52%  
  NO 2,436 29.48%  
TX State Propositions 5 
  YES 5,242 65.26%  
  NO 2,790 34.74%  
TX State Propositions 6 
  YES 7,424 86.87%  
  NO 1,122 13.13%  
TX State Propositions 7 
  YES 4,954 60.41%  
  NO 3,247 39.59%
 

Above are all results currently for the 2017 election, however, we are still awaiting additional results. 

Stay with us for more local election results for your area.

