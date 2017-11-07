Close UPDATED: Local Election Results Laura Clanton, KAGS 10:20 PM. CST November 07, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST Candidate Vote Count Vote Percent Winner Bryan Charter Amendment Proposition A YES 2,165 79.39% NO 562 20.61% Bryan Charter Amendment Proposition B YES 1,315 47.17% NO 1,473 52.83% Bryan Charter Amendment Proposition C YES 2,036 74.85% NO 684 25.15% Bryan Charter Amendment Proposition D YES 1,846 69.22% NO 821 30.78% Bryan Charter Amendment Proposition E YES 2,220 81.44% NO 506 18.56% Bryan Charter Amendment Proposition F YES 2,145 78.57% NO 585 21.43% Bryan Charter Amendment Proposition G YES 1,938 71.17% NO 785 28.83% Bryan Charter Amendment Proposition H YES 2,212 82.23% NO 478 17.77% Bryan Charter Amendment Proposition I YES 1,957 72.83% NO 730 27.17% Bryan Charter Amendment Proposition J YES 1,672 62.30% NO 1,012 37.70% Bryan Charter Amendment Proposition K YES 2,272 84.30% NO 423 15.70% Bryan Charter Amendment Proposition L YES 2,316 85.12% NO 405 14.88% Bryan Charter Amendment Proposition M YES 2,367 87.09% NO 351 12.91% Bryan City Council Single Member District 3 Greg Owens (unopposed) 518 100% % Bryan City Council Single Member District 4 Mitch Morehead 642 45.69% Mike Southerland 763 54.31% Bryan ISD Single Member District Place 2 Diektrich L. Morgan Sr. 110 36.67% Julie Harlin 190 63.33% Bryan ISD At Large Place 6 David Stasny (Unopposed) 2,726 100% % College Station City Council Member Place 1 Elianor Vessali 1,976 41.24% Bob Brick 2,816 58.76% College Station City Council Member Place 3 Linda Harvell 3,295 68.36% Dallas Shipp 1,525 31.64% College Station City Council Member Place 5 John Nichols (Unopposed) 3,780 100% % CSISD Board Trustee At Large Place 6 Jackie Huff 2,503 49.37% Michael Schaefer 2,567 50.63% CSISD Board Trustee At Large Place 7 Geralyn Nolan 2,793 54.98% Shana Elliott 2,287 45.02% Navasota ISD Proposition A YES % NO % Navasota ISD Proposition B YES % NO % TX State Propositions 1 YES 7,644 88.89% NO 955 11.11% TX State Propositions 2 YES 5,865 70.59% NO 2,444 29.41% TX State Propositions 3 YES 7,260 85.70% NO 1,211 14.30% TX State Propositions 4 YES 5,826 70.52% NO 2,436 29.48% TX State Propositions 5 YES 5,242 65.26% NO 2,790 34.74% TX State Propositions 6 YES 7,424 86.87% NO 1,122 13.13% TX State Propositions 7 YES 4,954 60.41% NO 3,247 39.59% Above are all results currently for the 2017 election, however, we are still awaiting additional results. Stay with us for more local election results for your area. © 2017 KAGS-TV CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS Construction begins on a new Ronald Mc Donald Family Room Free transgender clinic opens tomorrow Push for change: Allowing strollers in Boston Marathon Lane Closures coming to FM 2818 on Wednesday Christie Whitbeck finalist for BISD Superintendent Grimes County K9 officers get vest upgrade woman allegedly stabs father, bites mom 16-year-old charged with shooting parents Ways To Save For Thursday, March 9, 2017 More Stories UPDATED: Local Election Results Nov. 7, 2017, 7:51 p.m. Missing 10-year-old College Station Boy FOUND Nov. 7, 2017, 3:58 p.m. Texas church shooter previously escaped mental… Nov. 7, 2017, 12:35 p.m.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs