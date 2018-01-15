UPDATES: Weather delays and cancellations for the Brazos Valley

Thermometer on snow shows low temperatures under zero. Low temperatures in degrees Celsius and fahrenheit. (Photo: MarianVejcik, MarianVejcik)

School districts have begun announcing that they will close or delay school Tuesday due to the winter storm warning.

January 16th cancellations and delays in the Brazos Valley:

Allen Academy - CANCELED

Anderson-Shiro CISD - CANCELED

Arrow Academy- CANCELED

Big Top Learning Center - CANCELED

Blinn College (ALL CAMPUSES) - CANCELED

Brazos Christian School - CANCELED

Bryan ISD - CANCELED

College Station ISD - CANCELED

Hearn ISD - CANCELED

Huntsville ISD - CANCELED

Iola High School - CANCELED

Jack & Jill Preschool - CANCELED

Madisonville CISD - CANCELED

Montgomery ISD - CANCELED

Navasota ISD - CANCELED

Snook ISD - CANCELED

St. Joseph Catholic School, Bryan - CANCELED

Texas A&M University - CANCELED

Vista College - CANCELED

