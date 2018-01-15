UPDATES: Weather delays and cancellations for the Brazos Valley

School districts have begun announcing that they will close or delay school Tuesday due to the winter storm warning.
January 16th cancellations and delays in the Brazos Valley:
- Allen Academy - CANCELED
- Anderson-Shiro CISD - CANCELED
- Arrow Academy- CANCELED
- Big Top Learning Center - CANCELED
- Blinn College (ALL CAMPUSES) - CANCELED
- Brazos Christian School - CANCELED
- Bryan ISD - CANCELED
- College Station ISD - CANCELED
- Hearn ISD - CANCELED
- Huntsville ISD - CANCELED
- Iola High School - CANCELED
- Jack & Jill Preschool - CANCELED
- Madisonville CISD - CANCELED
- Montgomery ISD - CANCELED
- Navasota ISD - CANCELED
- Snook ISD - CANCELED
- St. Joseph Catholic School, Bryan - CANCELED
- Texas A&M University - CANCELED
- Vista College - CANCELED
