KAGS
Close
Weather Alert 3 weather alerts
Close

UPDATES: Weather delays and cancellations for the Brazos Valley

KAGS 6:11 PM. CST January 15, 2018

School districts have begun announcing that they will close or delay school Tuesday due to the winter storm warning.

 

 

 

 

January 16th cancellations and delays in the Brazos Valley: 

  • Allen Academy - CANCELED
  • Anderson-Shiro CISD - CANCELED
  • Arrow Academy- CANCELED  
  • Big Top Learning Center - CANCELED
  • Blinn College (ALL CAMPUSES) - CANCELED
  • Brazos Christian School - CANCELED
  • Bryan ISD - CANCELED
  • College Station ISD - CANCELED 
  • Hearn ISD - CANCELED
  • Huntsville ISD - CANCELED 
  • Iola High School - CANCELED
  • Jack & Jill Preschool -  CANCELED 
  • Madisonville CISD - CANCELED
  • Montgomery ISD - CANCELED 
  • Navasota ISD - CANCELED
  • Snook ISD - CANCELED
  • St. Joseph Catholic School, Bryan - CANCELED 
  • Texas A&M University - CANCELED
  • Vista College - CANCELED

© 2018 KAGS-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories