US Military in College Station to aid in Harvey relief efforts

COLLEGE STATION, Texas - Taking to the sky in specialized helicopters and military planes, the US military are in College Station aiding in Tropical Storm Harvey relief efforts.

In the aftermath of what has been the biggest flood producing storm, many national agencies have come together to aid in rescue and relief missions around the state of Texas.

“It looks like horrible conditions down there and we are doing everything we possibly can to help out FEMA’s mission of rescuing people and personnel that are in harms way,” said USAF Colonel Matthew Boschert.

Here in College Station the US Navy, US Army and US Air Force are all stationed at the East wing of the Easterwood Airport, to create a hub station for relief efforts.

“What they are doing right now is transporting a Pararescue team. So they train together all the time and now it’s just the seamless transition into a real life rescue,” said USAF Teaching Sergeant Zachary Wolf.

With assets already on the ground, they are now in the process of building those up in anticipation of additional needs.

“With the capability that we bring here, they can get to a lot of areas and quick so wherever the biggest need is, that’s where we are going to,” said Boschert.

