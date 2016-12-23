USPS expected to make deliveries on Christms day

(Photo: KCEN Editor, KAGS)

BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas - Santa won't be the only one delivering holiday packages this year.

The US Postal Service announced they will be making express deliveries on Christmas day in Brazos County.

According to USPS Communications Specialists Nikki Johnson, each location in the area will be staffed with the proper amount of employees necessary to guarantee customers receive their items in time for the holidays.

Deliveries are subject to express shipping fees and must be sent out by 5 p.m. on Friday December 23, in order to ensure delivery by Christmas day.

