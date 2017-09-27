UT vs A&M rivalry revival up for vote

COLLEGE STATION, Texas - For more than a century, Texas A&M and UT faced off on the gridiron in a game called the Lone Star Showdown.

They haven't played each other in football since 2011 but that might change as the UT student body president asked the campus to go and vote tonight if they would like to see these two teams back up and running.

The matchup got lost in logistics are A&M entered into the SEC, and since then The Aggies haven't had another big rival.

"It's just a natural, and they couldn't be more diverse you couldn't have two different styles of universities," Chip Howard said.

Chip Howard has been a sports broadcaster in College Station for more than 30 years, he also happens to be a Longhorn.

"Folks my age grew up with that game, students now don't have any idea and they don't know what it was," he said.

If the two teams were to meet back on the field UT would have the upper hand. In the 117 times The Aggies and Longhorns played each other, UT won 75 of those games, A&M with 37 games and 5 ties, making the rivalry even stronger.

"It takes bad blood, it takes great stories and great players and frankly being only 90 miles apart, I think that's what helps create rivalries, the two biggest state universities should be playing each other," he said.

© 2017 KAGS-TV