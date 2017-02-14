Valentine's Day special at Aggieland Humane

(Photo: KCEN Editor, KAGS)

COLLEGE STATION, Texas - A Tuesday special was in effect in hopes to help animals find a good home.

The Aggieland Humane Society had all pets half price for this loving holiday. They also extended their Pittie Party, where all Pit Bulls were only $12. They dressed up the dogs in pink outfits and several others were adopted today.

Most of the cats were gone but there are still some for adoption. If you would like to adopt please visit this website. Click here.

