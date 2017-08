GRIMES COUNTY, Texas-- A vehicle fire has closed a section of State Highway 30, 1/2 mile east of the intersection with FM 2620, in Grimes County. This is near Shiro, Texas.

TXDot tells KAGS that a 18-wheeler truck has caught fire. Fire crews are on scene and a section of the highway remains closed.

We'll have more on this story as it develops.

