VERIFY: Gov. Abbott's order to half-staff Texas flags, required?

COLLEGE STATION, Texas -- Gov. Greg Abbott ordered that Texas state flags should be lowered to half staff in honor of Gov. White's passing Saturday. The order is set for between sunrise on Sunday, to sunset Thursday.

But are individuals and businesses with the Texas flag required to follow Gov Abbott's orders?

Our verify team searched through Texas government documents and the governor's direct website.

While the governor can issue a half-staff order to show respect to a person's death, it is not mandatory for businesses and individuals to half-staff the flag under the governor's order.

Therefore, we can confirm that this is false. individuals and businesses who have a Texas flag are not required to half-staff under the order of the governor, it's only a suggestion.

© 2017 KAGS-TV