Verify: Is this hurricane season worse than years past?

Yes. We can verify that this season has already been more active than average, and it's not even close to being finished.

The 2017 Hurricane Season was forecast to be more active than normal, and it’s lived up to those predictions.

Since the beginning of August, there have been seven hurricanes, four of those major storms.

Although the first hurricane of the season did not form until the second week in August, there had already been five tropical storms and one depression,

Experts at NOAA and Colorado State University all called for above-normal activity this year, and they even increased the numbers in their revised forecasts last month.

