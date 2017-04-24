Verify: Data on EPA site to be shut down at end of week

AUSTIN - After several social media postings of opendata.epa.gov shutting down at the end of the week - spurred in part by a reported pop-up on the site - we went to verify the reports.

Opendata.epa.gov provides publicly accessible environmentally-related information. In screen grabs posted to Twitter, a pop-up reportedly appeared on the site stating: "This site will be shut down Friday, April 28, 2017."

In response to the hysteria, the EPA's verified Twitter account refuted the claims, writing: "Rumors about the website http://opendata.epa.gov/ are wrong. It's open, working & not going anywhere. This website & the EPA belong to you."

We reached out directly to the EPA to learn more about the pop-up.

John Konkus, the Deputy Associate Administrator for Public Affairs with the EPA, told us, "This was a contractor sending inappropriate and unauthorized communications on EPA's behalf. The website isn't going anywhere."

But as of Monday night, opendata.epa.gov was still down, so we went back to Konkus to learn what was causing the issue.

In response, Konkus quoted J.P. Freire, the Associate Administrator for Public Affairs, who wrote, "Unfortunately due to interest in and panic from the hoax story about this website from earlier in the day, the site server has suffered technical problems. We are working to make the open data website open/great again."

We can verify the reported shutdown of opendata.epa.gov is false.

