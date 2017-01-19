Close Via-Sat Groundbreaking Via-Sat broke ground in College Station today. Their campus will employ 300 people. KAGS 6:43 PM. CST January 19, 2017 TRENDING VIDEOS Local law enforcement officer working at inauguration Apps to help keep you safe Blinn Has No Problems with Under Manned Lone Star College More Stories 2017 Presidential Inaugural Schedule of Events Jan. 3, 2017, 5:41 p.m. Inauguration 2017 Guide: Road closures, security,… Jan 13, 2017, 1:46 p.m. ViaSat breaks ground on corporate campus Jan 19, 2017, 5:56 p.m.