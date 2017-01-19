ViaSat breaks ground on corporate campus

(Photo: KCEN Editor, KAGS)

COLLEGE STATION, Texas - On Thursday morning ViaSat broke ground on their new corporate campus in College Station.

The campus will be 80,000 square feet and will house more than 300 people. The facility will host the company's managed Wi-Fi services business.

"For them to make this type of investment right down the street from Texas A&M in the center of Rellis and HSC campus and we are excited about it and they will be a force to be reckon with and we think they will attract other companies into Atlas," Spencer Clements with Atlas said.

Construction has already started and they will start laying down concrete in the next few weeks. ViaSat says the project should be complete early next year.

