Victims identified in Castle Heights shooting

UPDATE: The victims of the shooting in castle Heights have been identified.

Terant Reshadd Franklin, 35, and Dominque Franklin, 25 were both residents of Bryan.

Terrance and Dominque are brothers and lived at the residence on Frankfort.

The injured victim was visiting the residence at the time of the shooting.

More than one suspect is believed to be involved in the shooting. The case is still under investigation at this time by the Criminal Investigation Division.



BRYAN, Texas-- Police are looking for a suspect accused of a fatal shooting Tuesday night in the Castle Heights area.

Officers responded to a call around 6 p.m at a home on 1504 Frankfort St. in Bryan where they found two people dead.

A third person was taken to the hospital after suffering gunshot wounds.

Authorities said they are still looking for the suspect and have no details yet on the motive.

However, Officer Kelly McKethan said they didn't think this was a random shooting.

Police are not releasing any other details at this time and are still investigating.

