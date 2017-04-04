Video released of suspect's car in fatal shooting of Pct. 3 deputy

(Photo: Baytown PD)

BAYTOWN, Texas – The search continues for the killer of a 30-year veteran of law enforcement who was shot and killed in Baytown early Monday.

Harris County Pct. 3 Assistant Chief Deputy Constable Clinton Greenwood was shot outside a county courthouse on W. Baker. He was airlifted to the hospital and was later pronounced dead.

Watch: Baytown PD releases video of suspect vehicle in fatal shooting of deputy

There's a total reward of $65,000 for information that leads to an arrest in the case. Baytown PD released surveillance video on Monday night showing a suspect vehicle.

From security video we know getaway car fled lot towards W Baker St around 7 am. Likey blended in w/ school traffic bc HS is across street pic.twitter.com/BXFB3QHyjw — Melissa Correa (@MCorreaKHOU) April 4, 2017

Along with the vehicle in this video, authorities are also looking for a white or Hispanic male, approximately 6 feet to 6 feet 3 inches tall with short hair and medium to stocky built who was seen in the area around the time of the shooting. Police said this person was possibly wearing a dark jacket with a patch on the sleeve.

Greenwood spent more than three decades in both law enforcement and in the courtroom.

Anyone who thinks they may have helpful information in the case should call Baytown PD at 281-422-8371.

Monday night, trucks lined up near the crime scene with flags flying for a fallen deputy constable.

"We all pull together to honor a fallen deputy," said David Garcia, who came together with a group of tow truck drivers and a group called Houston Area Off-Road Recovery.

"My hear kind of sank at first," said Charlie Frazier, a neighbor.

She was at home getting ready for school when she told us she heard four gunshots.

"They kept coming by questioning different people, they questioned people in the neighborhood the entire day," said Cyndi Frazier, Charlie's mother.

"Thoughts and prayers go out to his family and to his brothers and sisters on the force first and foremost. It's a horrible thing," Frazier said.

